LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s minimum wage could increase from $9.87/hour to $12/hour due to a recent court ruling. The wage increase was originally outlined in the 2018 Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, in which it was set to take effect in 2022. Included in this act was language to further adjust the minimum wage for inflation after 2022. Not long after the act was passed, however, former Republican Governor Rick Snyder amended it to nullify the minimum wage increase and inflation adjustment.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO