New state law requires police training on human trafficking
By Chris Rosato
WAFB
2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law requires all law enforcement employed for one year or more to get training on how to recognize human trafficking. Sen. Beth Mizell (R) said she brought this up after learning not many officers outside of New Orleans have been properly trained on the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After dozens of employees have walked out of the EBR Public Defender’s Office recently, Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker addressed the complaints head on in an exclusive interview with the 9News Investigators. A lot has been said about what’s going on in the office,...
Some underage offenders will be moved to a site at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola as the state continues to grapple with security failures at juvenile detention facilities, Gov. John Bel said in a press conference last week at the State Capitol. The move came as the state Office...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all 10 counts of conspiracy and tax fraud Thursday (July 28), in a dramatic finish to his nine-day trial. Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdett also was found not guilty on the same 10 counts from a June...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With all this talk about police pay increases here in Baton Rouge, the idea is it will help recruit and retain new officers. That could mean more patrols in your neighborhood to stop violent crimes. As members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council...
Bogalusa Police are looking into two crime scenes Wednesday night. The first shooting happened at 5:50 pm in the 600 block of Superior Ave. Police say one victim went to the hospital on their own. A second victim was critically injured and was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital. Their condition cannot be released.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, and illegal discharge of firearm. According to BRPD, Migail Williams, 20, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black...
A guard at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna was fired and arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to authorities. Joshua Rochon, 22, of New Orleans, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into the correctional center, drug possession and possession of a gun in connection with drug-related activity, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Disturbing article recently about the New Orleans Police Department declining to make any arrests for violations of this state's abortion laws. Police do not make the laws; their job is to enforce the laws, whether or not they agree with them. If, for whatever reason, they feel they cannot do...
VARNADO, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana resident named Sylvia Ann Harry was killed after a van “intentionally drove” into her vehicle, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The van was driven by Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, of Missouri and the deadly head-on collision took place on Friday, July 8. Breidenbach was seriously hurt in […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 2020 was the year. The death of George Floyd ushered in a racial reckoning unlike before. At the same time, a new wave of gun owners would emerge. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found the sale of guns to African-Americans rose 58 percent in...
The New Orleans City Council on Wednesday took the first step toward handing over responsibility for responding to non-violent criminal complaints, like car thefts and burglaries, to a new civilian-based force in an effort to reduce lengthy response times and free up more officers to handle violent crime calls. The...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported traffic crash on Essen Lane over the weekend. The crash involved two vehicles in the vicinity of Constantin Boulevard. Authorities said Patrick Foy, 41, of Baton Rouge was driving one of those vehicles. Foy allegedly hit the […]
BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday night in the southeastern city of Bogalusa, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Bogalusa Police Department. A family member of the rapper, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,...
A Slidell area woman accused of stealing money from her former employer, the Belair Homeowners Association, pleaded guilty last week to one count of theft over $1,500, nine years after authorities said the thefts occurred and five years after she was indicted. Laura Kozma, 44, was given a 10-year suspended...
A man from Sunset is sitting in jail after allegedly shooting at someone after arguing with that person - over poultry. The incident actually happened five months ago when deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the 100 block of Carrington Place in the Opelousas area after an argument could have turned deadly.
In citing a need for a new jail in Lafayette, Sheriff Mark Garber and the Guillory administration have called the current facility old, inefficient, and over capacity. As plans for a new jail move forward, KATC is getting a firsthand look at the issues inside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capitol Area Transit System (CATS) is officially under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. Council members approved an investigation at their meeting Wednesday night. The investigation will look into the conduct of some members appointed to the bus system’s board of...
Authorities say a New Orleans man who had stolen mail from the blue collection boxes in front of the Elmwood Post Office on at least a dozen occasions was finally arrested after being caught in the act by detectives conducting surveillance on the building. Since his July 2 arrest, Earl...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Sterling Robinson, also known as “Scooter,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ten years of the sentence was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), to be run consecutive to another ten years imprisonment for obstruction of justice in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2). Robinson is also required to pay a total of $200 in mandatory special assessment fees.
