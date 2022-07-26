ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New state law requires police training on human trafficking

By Chris Rosato
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law requires all law enforcement employed for one year or more to get training on how to recognize human trafficking. Sen. Beth Mizell (R) said she brought this up after learning not many officers outside of New Orleans have been properly trained on the...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail

A guard at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna was fired and arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to authorities. Joshua Rochon, 22, of New Orleans, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into the correctional center, drug possession and possession of a gun in connection with drug-related activity, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Enforce the law, don't pick and choose on arrests

Disturbing article recently about the New Orleans Police Department declining to make any arrests for violations of this state's abortion laws. Police do not make the laws; their job is to enforce the laws, whether or not they agree with them. If, for whatever reason, they feel they cannot do...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#State Law#Traffickers
MyArkLaMiss

Arrest made after longtime elementary school employee killed in head-on collision in Louisiana

VARNADO, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana resident named Sylvia Ann Harry was killed after a van “intentionally drove” into her vehicle, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The van was driven by Craig Allen Breidenbach, 54, of Missouri and the deadly head-on collision took place on Friday, July 8. Breidenbach was seriously hurt in […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Meet the only Black gun club in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 2020 was the year. The death of George Floyd ushered in a racial reckoning unlike before. At the same time, a new wave of gun owners would emerge. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found the sale of guns to African-Americans rose 58 percent in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot, police say

BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday night in the southeastern city of Bogalusa, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Bogalusa Police Department. A family member of the rapper, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,...
BOGALUSA, LA
WAFB

CATS board officially under investigation by Metro Council

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capitol Area Transit System (CATS) is officially under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. Council members approved an investigation at their meeting Wednesday night. The investigation will look into the conduct of some members appointed to the bus system’s board of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Shooting at a Woman and Child. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Sterling Robinson, also known as “Scooter,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to twenty years imprisonment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ten years of the sentence was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), to be run consecutive to another ten years imprisonment for obstruction of justice in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c)(2). Robinson is also required to pay a total of $200 in mandatory special assessment fees.
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy