NORWALK, Conn. — Pickleball seems to be in demand and Norwalk is providing a supply, with more to come. Four new pickleball courts have been installed at Woodward Avenue Park and a grand opening Tuesday drew more than 40 people, few of them “usual suspects.” Among them were Kathy Cahill and Bernice “Honey” Friedenthal, who said they live near the Norwalk Senior Center but will be happy to drive to South Norwalk to play the sport they indulge in at least twice a week.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO