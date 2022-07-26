La. Guard seeking new name ideas for Camp Beauregard

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.

