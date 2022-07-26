ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

La. Guard seeking new name ideas for Camp Beauregard

By KALB Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana National Guard is asking the public for recommendations for any potential new names for Camp Beauregard in Pineville. Like Fort Polk in...

KPLC TV

Last chance to nominate name for National Guard training center in Pineville

Pineville, LA (KPLC) - Nominations to help rename Camp Beauregard will be ending on July 31, 2022. The Louisiana National Guard created a committee to rename the primary training center in Pineville and asked the citizens of Louisiana to participate by submitting recommendations for potential names that the committee can review.
PINEVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Harris wins 2022 Louisiana State Fiddle Championship

NATCHITOCHES – Mary Harris of Breaux Bridge was named Grand Champion of the 2022 Louisiana State Fiddle Championship held at Northwestern State University as part of the 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival. Second place winner was Ben Robinson of Choudrant, with Joe Suchanek of Fields placing third. The Championship was held on July 23 in the Magale Recital Hall on the NSU campus.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Hicks, Pitkin scheduled to have gyms repaired by end of October

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - After two long years following Hurricane Laura, certain Vernon Parish schools can start seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with their recovery process. Exactly 23 months ago, one of the strongest hurricanes in U.S. history ripped through Central Louisiana, specifically Vernon Parish,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Recent report highlights struggles of disabled in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent report by United For ALICE and Louisiana Association of United Ways paints a bleak picture for those living with disabilities in Louisiana. “The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Court bars Monroe man from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who pleaded guilty to a tax fraud-related felony is barred permanently from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana. Courtney C. Blockson was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a tax fraud scheme involving state child care tax credits. According to the charging document, Blockson improperly claimed the credits of behalf of hundreds of clients by falsely identifying them as day care center operators. None of the taxpayers involved were aware of Blockson’s scheme. The illegitimate credits initially cost the state $131,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds, which the Louisiana Department of Revenue recovered through the collection process.
MONROE, LA
kalb.com

Central Louisiana awarded $26M in phase one of GUMBO Grant funds

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After Act 477 was signed into law in 2021, creating the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities” program, local governments around the state doubled down on refining their applications for GUMBO Grant funding. The first round of funds, which was originally supposed to be announced in...
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

England Airpark moves forward under new leadership

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - July 28, 2022, marked the first regular board meeting for Gen. Glenn Curtis as interim executive director of England Airpark, following the departure of former Executive Director Sandra McQuain last month. With Gen. Curtis at the helm, a number of England Airpark projects, like a multi-family...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
postsouth.com

New Louisiana law allows 300,000 military vets to carry concealed guns without permit

As many as 300,000 military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will be eligible to carry concealed handguns without permits or training beginning Aug. 1. The new concealed carry exception was largely overlooked during the Louisiana Legislature's Regular Session with the focus on a bill by Oil City Republican Danny McCormick that would have removed permitting requirements for all adults 21 and older.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Alexandria Zoo welcomes new jaguar

Avoyelles American Junior League team will travel to New Mexico to compete in Southwest Regionals. Being a state champion is not something everyone can say they are, but the Avoyelles American All-Star Junior League team can for two years in a row, but this time it means a little more.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Chief Weatherford announces retirement from Pineville Police Department

You can read his entire letter to Mayor Rich Dupree in full below:. October 15, 2022, will mark my twelfth anniversary as the Chief of Police for the City of Pineville. That marks the longest tenure of a Police Chief in the modern era for the Pineville Police Department. Prior to my appointment as Pineville's Chief of Police, I spent twenty six years with the Alexandria Police Department. In Alexandria in 1984, I was hired by.
PINEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana

Cease-and-Desist Order and Summary Suspension Issued to Public Insurance Adjuster and Agency Doing Business in Louisiana. Louisiana – On July 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that on July 22, 2022, investigators from the Office of Insurance Fraud and Enforcement issued a cease-and-desist order and notice of summary suspension to non-resident public adjuster Kade Austen Mitchell and his agency for improperly withholding, misappropriating, or converting funds received in the course of doing business.
LOUISIANA STATE

