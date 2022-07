SAULT STE. MARIE, MI (MPRN)— Construction of the new lock at Sault Ste. Marie is nearing the end of Phase One of a project that has taken nearly two years to complete. The mission of this phase was to break up bedrock and other thick materials at the bottom of the channel so vessels can pass through smoothly.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO