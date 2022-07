In 2018 the City of Sheridan purchased the property at 103 North Gould Street, which included the Cook Ford building. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said in 2019, the building was evaluated for structural integrity and possible options for use of the building. Since 2020, the Sheridan Downtown Development Authority has been evaluating potential uses for the building and on February 7, 2022, the City Council approved a resolution establishing a committee to also evaluate potential use of the structure. Mercer presented the committee’s recommendation to the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger at this week’s study session.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO