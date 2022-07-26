Steelers lose star safety after vacation accident
LATROBE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are placing star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the non-football injury list with a wrist injury.
Head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday after the players arrived to training camp.
Tomlin says Fitzpatrick fell of a bike during his vacation which injured his wrist.
It is not expected to be a serious injury.
This past June, the Steelers made Fitzpatrick the highest paid safety in NFL history with a five-year contract extension worth $18.4 million per season with $36 million guaranteed.
