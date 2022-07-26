First Alert Forecast

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road late on Thursday in Elkhart County. Toll Road officials say there was a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road near mile marker 96. Now, an Indiana State Police Dispatcher told 16 News Now that crews had been running fiber optic lines under the Toll Road in that area. Crews are working around the clock to repair the road.

