First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue is getting the green light to expand to a second building. The approval came at a South Bend Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning. The building will be on two acres next to its current property at 1403 Prairie Avenue in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back. City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year. However, officials say recent construction delays have developers...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will clear and as the humidity drops, most of Michiana will drop into the lower 60s or even upper 50s by Friday morning. Staying clear and dry. Low of 60 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny and comfortable. A few highs...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back on the job. And on Thursday, he helped with the kickoff the city’s 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program. The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Once installed, the homeowner is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday morning, Real Services held their “Real Big Raffle.”. The grand prize was a $25,000 dollar room makeover by Peacock and Co., or a $15,000 dollar cash prize. The “Real Big Raffle” helps fund a very important program. “That’s our Meals...
A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side. Indiana State Police trooper retires after 34 years. Updated: 45 minutes ago. Master Trooper Brad Kaizer says his retirement isn’t going to stop him...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for July’s ArtWalk. This month’s theme is ‘Around the World,’ and will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be art, food, and music from across the globe. ArtWalk will...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Bike Garage has moved from its old location on Portage Avenue to its new location on the corner of 933 and Angela. 16 Morning News now got a tour of the new space. The South Bend Bike Garage is an all-volunteer group...
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s known as Redbud City for many of its redbud trees, but many of its vacant properties on South Red Bud Trail have the City of Buchanan searching for ways to fill them. “This has been over several months where the commission has identified priority...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -What’s Good in Michiana this weekend?. Well, how about a fashion show that’s making a statement on and off the runway. Forecast of Fashion is putting the spotlight on mental health July 31st at the South Bend Armory. 16 News Now sat down with...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Funding for a $2.1 million dollar street project in South Bend is getting the green light. The approval came at a redevelopment commission meeting Thursday morning. The project will bring added bike lanes and sidewalks at Campeau Street, between Eddy Street and South Bend Avenue,...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports Time Family Pub and Grill in Elkhart throws their Summer Basil Bash Fundraiser. program through Church Community Services, which aims to establish food security in Elkhart County. The restaurant throws a fundraiser once a year to support Church Community Services but also holds various fundraisers...
BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township is once again closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River for construction. Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September. The suggested detour route is Walton Road to U.S....
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Winamac on Wednesday!. It’s being held at the Knights of Columbus Social Hall on E. 50 N. The blood drive runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drive is being held in memory of Haley...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road late on Thursday in Elkhart County. Toll Road officials say there was a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road near mile marker 96. Now, an Indiana State Police Dispatcher told 16 News Now that crews had been running fiber optic lines under the Toll Road in that area. Crews are working around the clock to repair the road.
INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Black Catholic Joint Conference concluded on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. The event brought over a hundred guests to South Bend for discussion, planning, and fellowship. Wednesday night was the conference’s closing banquet where a number of honors were presented....
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Bremen Fun Fair will take place Thursday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bremen High School. There will be fair games, raffle baskets, and food trucks. Fair game tickets will cost $1 for two tickets. Raffle tickets will cost $1 each...
