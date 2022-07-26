ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winamac, IN

First Alert Forecast

WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Cross to host blood drive in memory of late nursing student in Winamac. It...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue to expand to second building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue is getting the green light to expand to a second building. The approval came at a South Bend Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning. The building will be on two acres next to its current property at 1403 Prairie Avenue in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend supermarket development plans delayed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back. City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year. However, officials say recent construction delays have developers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Comfortable and dry stretch this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will clear and as the humidity drops, most of Michiana will drop into the lower 60s or even upper 50s by Friday morning. Staying clear and dry. Low of 60 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny and comfortable. A few highs...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

‘Lamppost Lighting Program’ continues in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back on the job. And on Thursday, he helped with the kickoff the city’s 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program. The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Once installed, the homeowner is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michigan City Public Safety Meeting

The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Man charged with reckless homicide in deadly South Bend crash. A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Real Services holds ‘Real Big Raffle’ for Meals on Wheels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday morning, Real Services held their “Real Big Raffle.”. The grand prize was a $25,000 dollar room makeover by Peacock and Co., or a $15,000 dollar cash prize. The “Real Big Raffle” helps fund a very important program. “That’s our Meals...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen Historical Society announces fundraising drive

A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side. Indiana State Police trooper retires after 34 years. Updated: 45 minutes ago. Master Trooper Brad Kaizer says his retirement isn’t going to stop him...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for July ArtWalk

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for July’s ArtWalk. This month’s theme is ‘Around the World,’ and will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be art, food, and music from across the globe. ArtWalk will...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

A look inside the South Bend Bike Garage’s new home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Bike Garage has moved from its old location on Portage Avenue to its new location on the corner of 933 and Angela. 16 Morning News now got a tour of the new space. The South Bend Bike Garage is an all-volunteer group...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Serving up food security, summer tastes at Sports Time

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports Time Family Pub and Grill in Elkhart throws their Summer Basil Bash Fundraiser. program through Church Community Services, which aims to establish food security in Elkhart County. The restaurant throws a fundraiser once a year to support Church Community Services but also holds various fundraisers...
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closed to traffic

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township is once again closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River for construction. Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September. The suggested detour route is Walton Road to U.S....
BUCHANAN, MI
WNDU

Traffic backed up on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road late on Thursday in Elkhart County. Toll Road officials say there was a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road near mile marker 96. Now, an Indiana State Police Dispatcher told 16 News Now that crews had been running fiber optic lines under the Toll Road in that area. Crews are working around the clock to repair the road.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Indiana Marines collecting money to buy toys for Ukrainian children

INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Black Catholic Joint Conference closes with banquet on ND campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Black Catholic Joint Conference concluded on the University of Notre Dame’s campus. The event brought over a hundred guests to South Bend for discussion, planning, and fellowship. Wednesday night was the conference’s closing banquet where a number of honors were presented....
SOUTH BEND, IN

