BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery with a handgun at a grocery store Thursday morning in Pierce County. At 8:50 a.m., police responded to the Safeway located in the 21300 block of SR 410 in Bonney Lake, where the suspect had already drove off, according to police. While on the scene, the uninjured victim pointed out the suspect vehicle driving past the scene.

BONNEY LAKE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO