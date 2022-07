SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team unveiled the latest rendition of its Shamrock Series uniforms on Wednesday morning. The uniform, which will be worn when the Irish face BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, is all-white. It features a gold trim of the Golden Dome on the shoulders and the classic Notre Dame shamrock that is reimagined through an Art Deco lens on the sleeves.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO