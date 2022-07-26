ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

CPRA Completes Terrebonne Barrier Islands Restoration Project

houmatimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authiority (CPRA) has completed the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach renourishment in lower Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The project has been long awaited and the historic project brings many benefits to local communities. The project rebuilt and restored 1080 acres of barrier...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Commodity distribution in Lafourche Parish

The Office of Community Action will host a commodity distribution in South Lafourche on Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot next to Burger King, in Galliano. The commodity distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

New Louisiana law allows 300,000 military vets to carry concealed guns without permit

As many as 300,000 military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will be eligible to carry concealed handguns without permits or training beginning Aug. 1. The new concealed carry exception was largely overlooked during the Louisiana Legislature's Regular Session with the focus on a bill by Oil City Republican Danny McCormick that would have removed permitting requirements for all adults 21 and older.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrier Island#Urban Construction#Lafourche Parishes
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Announced as New Bayou Country Sports Complex Presentation Sponsor

Terrebonne General Health System, together with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, has announced that Terrebonne General Health System is the new presentation sponsor for the Bayou Country Sports Complex (BCSC). The partnership will further support Terrebonne General’s longstanding commitment to the health and wellbeing of South Louisiana. As the largest and...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Louisiana has highest combined sales tax in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has the highest combined average sales tax in the nation at 9.55%, when adding up state and local taxes. That's the tax you see anytime you make a purchase in the store. Louisiana's tax rate is relatively low compared to other states at 4.55 %,...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

State Education Department Superintendant Dr. Brumely Shares Updates

Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, gave education updates to attendees at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce July General Membership Luncheon. Dr. Brumley began with school safety sharing that it is a top priority. The department has partnered with various agencies and offices to make sure kids are as safe as they can be. He said, “It’s a crazy world, it’s a dangerous world, it’s a different world from the time we grew up…We are hosting, on August 4, for the first time ever, a statewide school safety expo at the River Center in Baton Rouge.” The summit, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police, is a free event that aims to bring school system leaders, local and state law enforcement, governmental agencies, and mental health providers together for an opportunity to share and learn best practices around school safety and emergency preparedness. All school systems have one seat reserved for the system leader (email healthyschools@la.gov for more information) and general attendee registration can be found here. Dr. Brumely also pointed out they are working on ways to work with students to advise if you see something, say something,” According to the FBI,” he said, “70 percent of shootings that happen…someone knew about it or knew something wasn’t right, but they didn’t speak up.” This led him to share they will be telling the school systems four things:
HOUMA, LA
KSLA

Affordable housing is out of reach for many in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to a new report, full-time workers in Louisiana would need to earn at least $17.25 an hour to afford to rent a modest two-bedroom apartment. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) and HousingLOUISIANA released new data in a report on July 28 amid record-high inflation and rising rental costs. The data can be viewed at Out of Reach 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Marathon Petroleum employee named commander in the Louisiana Air National Guard

GARYVILLE — Lieutenant Colonel Daren Burns was named commander of the 214th Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS) for the Louisiana Air National Guard after 30 years of continuous service as a non-commissioned officer and as a commissioned officer. Burns is an Instrument and Safety Instrumented System subject matter expert for...
GARYVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Using a simply designed and built box trap passed down from his ancestors, Jay Folse has taught his own children how to catch freshwater shrimp as they migrate down the Mississippi River. The bait comes from their kitchen. Who knew shrimp love watermelon rinds?
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Summer Storms Likely Across South Louisiana Again Today

Mother Nature is very set in her ways and one of the things "she" is very adamant about is balance. You see nature is always seeking to cool what's too hot and heat up what is too cold. Throw in an abundance of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and you'll wish you hadn't left your umbrella in that place you stopped for lunch.
LAFAYETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Young Achiever’s Award Celebrates Four Local Professionals

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and South Louisiana Bank has revealed the 2021 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award recipients. The award recognizes community members younger than 40 years old who exemplify leadership and passion for the community. This year, there are four recipients. In order of presentation:. Gina Danos is Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy