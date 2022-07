Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has responded to stories about a worrying clause inserted into Kyler Murray’s new contract with the team. The Cardinals inserted a clause in Murray’s new deal mandating four hours per game week of “independent study.” This led to new questions about Murray’s commitment and work ethic, with many noting that this was clearly a worry for the Cardinals if they felt it necessary to put that sort of clause in the deal.

