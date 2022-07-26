Tales from the Grave

With heavy hearts, the family of Laura Anne Salazar announces her passing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. She was 46. Laura was born November 6, 1975 in Beeville to Jim and Blanche (Lundquist) Alaniz. She was a 1994 graduate of Three Rivers High School and pursued a teaching career upon earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. She married Thomas Duane Salazar in Pawnee on January 28, 1995 and the couple made their home in Three Rivers. A beloved elementary teacher, Laura captured the hearts of so many students and teachers alike at Three Rivers ISD, having taught 10 years in Three Rivers and five in Beeville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, teaching and supporting her students in extracurricular activities and loved her cats.

