Goliad County, TX

Tales from the Grave

By Lynda Breeding
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome time ago, I received a phone call here at the museum, wanting to know if I had any information on a Peter White. So I grabbed one of our copies of The History and Heritage of Goliad County, published back in 1983 by Jackie L. Pruett and Everett B. Cole....

Marion Clell Whitehead

Marion Clell Whitehead was born in Paducah, Texas on April 23, 1933 to William Clell and Gladys Damey (Beeson) Whitehead. He passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 in Karnes City, Texas. Marion grew up mainly in Abilene, Texas and graduated from Abilene High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Janet (Cutbirth) Whitehead in 1953. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2017.
KARNES CITY, TX
Christine Melinda Orchard

Christine Melinda Orchard, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Christine was born January 20, 1958 in Corpus Christi to Stanley Marshall Jr. and Roma (Cranfill) Marshall. After high school graduation, she furthered her education earning a bachelor’s degree and became a teacher. She married John Orchard on February 11, 1987.
BEEVILLE, TX
McKinney shines in national competition

The George West ISD chapter of FCCLA announced that Claire McKinney received a silver medal at the recent National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Leadership Conference held in San Diego, California. She achieved her award in Career Investigation, Level 2. For the STAR competition event, she researched...
GEORGE WEST, TX
Gregory to hold 2nd annual Patriotic Parade

The city of Gregory is calling for illuminated parade entrants for its second annual Patriotic Parade which will be held Sept. 10. Last year saw a massive number of parade participants so the city decided to do it once again and make it an annual event. “We always have parades...
GREGORY, TX
All out of passion

One Beeville resident brought an impassioned speech to the Beeville City Council regarding an upsetting experience she previously had. This statement occurred during the public comment portion of the regular City Council meeting on July 12. Donna Richmond has been bringing the Tour de Honey to Beeville for nine years....
BEEVILLE, TX
Three Rivers firefighters honored

Amid heading out to do their job as firefighters, members of the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department also took some time this past week to honor its own. On July 13, the TRVFD said it responded to a grass fire located on Highway 99. Members said they were grateful to Wheelers Merchantile in Tilden for providing cold refreshments to firefighters and especially Brandi Cummings for bringing the supplies out to the firefighters.
THREE RIVERS, TX
Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez

Channelview – Aurora “Godie” Salinas Lopez, 72, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022. She was born on December 7, 1949, in Pettus, Texas to Benancio and Ramona (Longoria) Salinas. She lived all her married life in Channelview, Texas. Aurora is preceded in death...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
Commissioners approve $1,500 sponsorship for Leadership Bee County

The Bee County Chamber of Commerce is now in the planning stages for its 2022-23 Leadership Bee County Program and has asked for the county’s support by becoming a sponsor. As a sponsor, Bee County will provide $1,500 to cover the cost of the program and a trip to Austin. The Commissioners Court will also be invited to the first leadership class on local government.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Mathis residents buzzing as brewery kicks into high gear

For 102 years, the Mathis cotton gin has sat near the downtown area of the city. The large building has been empty for decades, falling into disrepair losing its roof and parts of its walls with residents seeing it as an eyesore and health hazard. They also see it as...
MATHIS, TX
Sinton FFA’s Landon receives Houston livestock show scholarship

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo presented $1.4 million in scholarships to 70 Texas FFA members representing 58 FFA chapters from across Texas. The presentation was held during the 94th annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth that took place on July 13. Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
Laura Anne Salazar

With heavy hearts, the family of Laura Anne Salazar announces her passing on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. She was 46. Laura was born November 6, 1975 in Beeville to Jim and Blanche (Lundquist) Alaniz. She was a 1994 graduate of Three Rivers High School and pursued a teaching career upon earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. She married Thomas Duane Salazar in Pawnee on January 28, 1995 and the couple made their home in Three Rivers. A beloved elementary teacher, Laura captured the hearts of so many students and teachers alike at Three Rivers ISD, having taught 10 years in Three Rivers and five in Beeville. She enjoyed reading, gardening, teaching and supporting her students in extracurricular activities and loved her cats.
THREE RIVERS, TX
Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore

Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Karnes ranks high in RRC report

Karnes County ranks in the top five of Texas counties for total condensate production and is fourth in the state for crude oil production, according to statistics released by the Railroad Commission of Texas. Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the RRC for April 2022 came from...
KARNES COUNTY, TX

