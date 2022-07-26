ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

WCSO opens bids for three used cars

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZKB6_0gtpBZsl00

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking sealed bids for a used 2013 Dodge Ram 4×4 truck, a used 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup and a used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL Convertible.

WCSO says proposal forms are available at the sheriff’s office, and these vehicles may be viewed and inspected at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 305 E. Court Street, in Fairfield. Deputies say proposals are to be placed in a sealed envelope marked “Vehicle 1, Vehicle 2, or Vehicle 3” and submitted no later than 12 p.m. on August 9 to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 305 E. Court Street.

Wayne County crash claims lives of two victims

WCSO says at this time all bids will be opened and read aloud publicly. Law enforcement officials say if anyone wishes to bid on multiple vehicles a separate bid sheet will need to be filled out and submitted for each vehicle.

Offender roundup by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office; 12 people arrested

WCSO says equipment is to be sold as is and where is. Deputies say the successful bidder shall furnish a bank draft or cashier’s check in the full amount of the bid upon taking possession of equipment no later than August 16. WCSO says the county reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to select and award to the bidder whose bid is felt to be in the best interest of the county.

Details on each individual vehicle can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

One charged with Centralia area construction site burglary

A 31-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court Thursday on burglary and misdemeanor theft as area police department investigates a number of recent burglaries. Stephen Bryant of North Cherry was among three men that were stopped when riding bicycles down the driveway of a vacant home...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX59

5 arrested in southern Indiana drug bust

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police drug investigation led to five arrests in Gibson County on Tuesday. Police executed a search warrant at home in Princeton, Indiana around 12:30 a.m. Investigators found five people inside the home, as well as a “small amount of meth,” marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
WCIA

Effingham crash sends one to hospital

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police said one person was hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon. Officers said they were dispatched to a crash around 12:15 p.m. on July 26. They stated the crash happened at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson. According to their investigation, officers indicated a man was driving his vehicle when […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
KFVS12

2 southern Ill. interstate workers possibly shot with air rifles at overpass

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after two interstate workers are believed to have been shot with air rifles. According to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 from employees of E.T. Simonds regarding two employees possibly shot on Dix-Irvington Road at the Interstate 57 overpass.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Dodge#Nexstar Media Inc
wrul.com

White County Sheriff Department Arrests Two

Two out of county residents have been arrested in White County on separate offenses. On Monday July 25th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was informed that 37 year old Chance W Young, of Fairfield was in the Courthouse and was wanted on a White County warrant for violating his probation. Young was on probation for Unlawful Delivery of Meth under 5 grams. Young was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on a no bond warrant.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Bullet grazes man's head in overnight Evansville shooting

Police in Evansville are investigating a shooting that happened overnight. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sweetser Avenue and South Morton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night after someone called 911 and said a man had been shot in the head. According to police,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vandaliaradio.com

Ramsey man charged in Fayette Co Court for allegedly concealing a fugitive

A Ramsey man was charged in Fayette County Court with allegedly concealing a fugitive. 52 year old Jeffrey J. Bast of Ramsey has been charged with Concealing/Aiding a Fugitive, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information on the charge says “defendant, knowing Brock J. Dunaway was a fugitive from justice and with the intent to prevent Dunaway’s apprehension, aided and transported Dunaway in his black Ford pickup, letting him out behind a building in St. Elmo.” Bast will next appear in Fayette County Court for a preliminary hearing on August 22nd.
RAMSEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WTVW

First responders dealing with bridge backup blues

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Backups on the Twin Bridges are nothing new for Tri-State drivers. Between bad weather, accidents, rush hour traffic, and now, bridge inspections– there are plenty of reasons for the backups and plenty of problems that come from it. Henderson Fire Department chief Scott Foreman says there’s...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Police: Man hurt in overnight shooting in Evansville

$3M natural gas line coming to Henderson Co. $3M natural gas line coming to Henderson Co. VCSO: 1 person dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Maggie Valley Dr. VCSO: 1 person dead, suspect in custody after shooting on Maggie Valley Dr. New bus routes starting next week in Owensboro.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Woman Caught With A Large Amount Of Drugs

An Evansville woman was found with a variety of drugs in her possession when officers pulled her over for speeding. Police say the car smelled of marijuana and noticed a joint in the ashtray along with burnt residue in a glass pipe and a grinder. After a further search, police...
wamwamfm.com

Gibson County Drug Bust

Indiana State Police arrested five people in Princeton early Tuesday morning as part of a recent drug investigation. Not long after midnight, police searched a home on Princeton’s West Broadway Street. During the search, they found various drugs and drug-related items, including meth and marijuana. The five people in...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Clay County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are happy to report that 26-year-old Shadie Thomas of Clay City has been located safe. The mentally challenged woman had been missing since leaving her home on May 5th. Sheriff Andy Myers says during the last 48 hours the sheriff’s office was...
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy