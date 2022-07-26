WCSO opens bids for three used cars

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking sealed bids for a used 2013 Dodge Ram 4×4 truck, a used 2012 Dodge 3500 pickup and a used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL Convertible.

WCSO says proposal forms are available at the sheriff’s office, and these vehicles may be viewed and inspected at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 305 E. Court Street, in Fairfield. Deputies say proposals are to be placed in a sealed envelope marked “Vehicle 1, Vehicle 2, or Vehicle 3” and submitted no later than 12 p.m. on August 9 to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 305 E. Court Street.

WCSO says at this time all bids will be opened and read aloud publicly. Law enforcement officials say if anyone wishes to bid on multiple vehicles a separate bid sheet will need to be filled out and submitted for each vehicle.

WCSO says equipment is to be sold as is and where is. Deputies say the successful bidder shall furnish a bank draft or cashier’s check in the full amount of the bid upon taking possession of equipment no later than August 16. WCSO says the county reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to select and award to the bidder whose bid is felt to be in the best interest of the county.

Details on each individual vehicle can be found here .

