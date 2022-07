Miami Marlins infielder Willians Astudillo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds. Astudillo started on second base in the first three games of the series, but he's yielding that role to Luke Williams for Thursday's matinee. Joey Wendle will be on third and Miguel Rojas will be back at shortstop and hitting sixth.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO