The Maine Warden Service has recovered the body of a Roxbury man who fell from his boat while fishing. 55-year-old Thomas Averill of Roxbury went fishing Tuesday night on Ellis Pond in a 14-foot aluminum boat. Just before 8:00, people on shore noticed the boat moving across the pond with no one on board, and then saw movement in the water and heard cries for help. As some of the witnesses called 911, several others boated out to the location where they heard the distress calls, but they were unable to locate anything except a hat floating on the water.

ROXBURY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO