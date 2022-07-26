ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contreras salutes fans, helps Cubs win 6th in row, top Bucs

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, then keyed an early burst as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for their season-high sixth straight win.

Contreras, one of three members left from the 2016 World Series title team, tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. He hit a soft single in a three-run first inning.

Contreras, an All-Star catcher who can become a free agent after this season, has acknowledged this might be his last homestand as a member of the Cubs before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

He saluted the fans with a fist in his last at-bat in the seventh.

Representatives from the Blue Jays and White Sox were in attendance.

