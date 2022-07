The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed plenty of success over the past 6 years. They have seen postseason action 4 times during that span, and almost won a World Series in 2016. However, this team doesn’t build a winner in typical fashion. They are always re-tooling despite their on-field success. So it isn’t surprising to see rumors stating that Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, and Zach Plesac could all be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

WORLD SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO