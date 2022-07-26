Hudson Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep BetterRoku Claims $1B In...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO