The Chicago White Sox are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a disappointing campaign thus far into the 2022 MLB season. Sitting at exactly .500 with a week until the trade deadline, the White Sox are still hoping they can make a playoff run in the second half of the season. That will largely depend on the team’s approach at the trade deadline, and some early indications suggest the team could be in the market to bring back a familiar face. According to NBC Sports, the White Sox could navigate a trade to bring Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jose Quintana back to the Windy City.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO