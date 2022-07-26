ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

A growing number of Americans are questioning the value of going to college

By Pooja Salhotra
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUrIH_0gtpATcc00

The share of Americans who believe colleges and universities have a positive impact on the country has dropped by 14 percentage points since 2020.

That's according to the latest results of an annual survey conducted by New America, a nonpartisan think tank. Since 2017, the organization has been collecting data on Americans' attitudes about the value of education after high school and how that education should be funded.

Many of the report's findings have remained stable over time – for example, the general consensus that post-secondary education offers a good return on investment for students remains. But there's been a steep decline in the overall perception of higher education's impact on the country.

That decline is driven by economic challenges, according to Sophie Nguyen, who co-authored the report.

The nationally representative survey included about 1,500 adults and was conducted in the spring of 2022, "when people started to feel the effects of gas price increases," Nguyen says. "People started to feel that an economic recession is actually coming."

In line with previous years, the survey finds that Democrats and Republicans disagree about multiple aspects of higher education. While 73% of Democrats believe colleges and universities have a positive impact on the country, only 37% of Republicans feel that way.

Americans also remain divided on who should pay for higher education. Most Democrats (77%) say the government should fund higher education because it's good for society, while the majority of Republicans (63%) say students should pay for post high school education because they benefit from it.

A new question on this year's survey asked respondents about the minimum level of education they believe their immediate or close family members should receive in order to be financially secure. While nearly three-quarters of respondents agree some sort of postsecondary education is required for their child or close family member to achieve financial security, there are partisan divides. Only a quarter of Democrats say that a high school diploma or GED is sufficient to achieve economic security, compared to 39% of Republicans who say so.

Despite the overall agreement on the value of higher education, many Americans are concerned about affordability. Only about half of respondents think Americans can get an affordable, high-quality education after high school.

Across the political spectrum, says Nguyen, people "are pretty aligned on the affordability questions." But, she says, they don't agree on how to solve these affordability issues. "I think that's translated to the current policy environment we're living in right now."

Comments / 11

truth to power
2d ago

if college is not for science, technology, engineering, or math don't go. all you will get is indoctrination and massive confusion. and forget constitional rights.

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

The rise of ‘child-free’ Americans

Children are hit or miss. One day, you’ll meet the sweetest little angel who makes you so excited to be a parent one day, and then you meet a feisty toddler who makes you thank your lucky stars that child isn't yours. Everyone has different priorities in life; some...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#General Education#School Education#Post Secondary Education#Postsecondary Education#Americans#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNET

Why Did My Student Loans Disappear?

If Navient was your federal loan servicer, your loans have been transferred to Aidvantage. With the federal loan pause ending in September, you'll want to know how to log into Aidvantage's website to view your student loan account. What's next. The payment pause could be extended again, but we recommend...
EDUCATION
NPR

200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased

Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Cost of living crisis forcing elderly to ‘unretire’ and go back to work

Older people are being forced to “unretire” and find work due to the cost of living crisis, analysis suggests.A growing number of older have either returned to work or are looking for employment to top up ther pensions amid rising inflation, according to Rest Less.Economic activity among over-50s is at its highest since the pandemic began, with men aged over 65 fuelling the rise, analysis of official figures by the digital community for older people found.Some 116,000 have returned to work or begun looking for a job in the past year, with half of those men of retirement age,...
BUSINESS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
115K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy