Was Sir Alex Ferguson Convincing Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo to Stay?

By Seth Dooley
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago
Tuesday 26th July has proved to be a busy day at Manchester United's training ground, Carrington.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez were photographed driving into their new training facility together for the first time.

The first-team squad recommenced training sessions under Erik ten Hag having returned from pre-season tour in Australia on Sunday.

Ten Hag granted the players a day off on Monday to recover from the tour and extensive travel.

Cristiano Ronaldo also returned to Carrington after having been absent from the entirety of pre-season so far.

United's number seven arrived with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Mendes has been widely reported to have visited multiple clubs, including Chelsea and Bayern Munich. He has been aiming to negotiate a deal that would see star client Ronaldo depart Old Trafford.

What was notable at Carrington today, however, was Sir Alex Ferguson's arrival.

The Scotsman was instrumental in Ronaldo resigning for United.

Ferguson's arrival sparked rumours amongst fans that Ronaldo's "football father" had been enlisted to convince the Portuguese forward to stay at the club.

Dan Sheldon of The Athletic has reported that Ferguson's attendance was not in conjunction with Ronaldo and Mendes'.

'United have said Ferguson was at Carrington for a scheduled board meeting rather than to be involved in the discussions with Ronaldo and Mendes.

Richard Arnold, United's chief executive officer, and David Gill, who is now a non-executive director at Old Trafford, were also in attendance.'

The Manchester Evening News were also briefed about Ferguson's presence not being related to the Ronaldo negotiations,

'Sources have insisted the meeting was actually scheduled months ago and was 'totally separate' from the ongoing Ronaldo talks.'

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has alluded via Twitter, however, to the timely coincidence of Ferguson, Arnold, Ronaldo, and Mendes driving into Carrington on the same day.

'Sir Alex Ferguson has been a consistent part of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United Football Club, so their presence together at Carrington today follows a theme.'

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

