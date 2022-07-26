ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, KS

Heat Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Labette, Montgomery, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Osage, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek; Osage; Tulsa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE NORTHEASTERN CREEK AND TULSA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Craig, Rogers, Delaware and Mayes Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated several strong thunderstorms from near Owasso to near Jay, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Claremore... Jay Pryor... Owasso Pryor Creek... Grove Verdigris... Chelsea Salina... Oologah Langley... Colcord Adair... Ketchum Spavinaw... Foyil Disney... Talala Big Cabin... Pensacola This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 241 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Creek State Park, moving east at 25 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was just east of Oilton. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Owasso Bixby... Jenks Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Mannford Sperry... Westport Keystone State Park... Walnut Creek State Park Jenks Riverside Airport... Turley Tulsa International Airport... Gray Silver City This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 209 and 232. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy