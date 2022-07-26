Heat Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Labette, Montgomery, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Craig, Rogers, Delaware and Mayes Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated several strong thunderstorms from near Owasso to near Jay, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Claremore... Jay Pryor... Owasso Pryor Creek... Grove Verdigris... Chelsea Salina... Oologah Langley... Colcord Adair... Ketchum Spavinaw... Foyil Disney... Talala Big Cabin... Pensacola This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 241 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0