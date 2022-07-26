Heat Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Harper, Labette, Montgomery, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Creek State Park, moving east at 25 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was just east of Oilton. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Owasso Bixby... Jenks Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Mannford Sperry... Westport Keystone State Park... Walnut Creek State Park Jenks Riverside Airport... Turley Tulsa International Airport... Gray Silver City This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 209 and 232. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO