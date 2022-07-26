Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Luna County through 915 PM MDT At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Nutt to 7 miles east of Sunshine. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 74 and 97. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO