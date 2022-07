CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last week, we told you about stolen mail taken out of blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in the West Loop – and in some cases, checks that were taken, altered, and cashed. We have been telling you about missing mail in the West Loop and other Chicago neighborhoods for years. Part of the problem involves USPS mail keys being used to gain access to buildings and mailboxes. That happened most recently at a building on Washington Boulevard and Ada Street. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday, tenants at the building sealed the keyhole shut, and plastered the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO