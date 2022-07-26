Gameday Preview: Shane McClanahan Looks to End Rays' Losing Streak Tuesday vs. Orioles
For the first time since starting the All-Star Game last Tuesday, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan is back on the mound as the Rays look to end a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the Orioles in Baltimore.
McClanahan is 10-3 on the year with a 1.71 earned run average. He is third in the American League in wins, first in ERA and can be back on top in strikeouts with seven more. He's faced the Orioles once this season, on Opening Day.
The Rays need their ace in a big way after losing 5-1 on Monday night in the first of a four-game series in Baltimore. The Rays have lost three straight games now. Spenser Watkins with start for the Orioles. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET
Here's how to watch Tuesday night's game:
How to watch Rays at Orioles
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (52-44) at Baltimore Orioles (48-48)
- When : 7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 26
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: Bally Sports Sun
- Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
- Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (reporter).
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 177 (Orioles announcers; Rays online)
- Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
- Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-186 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Tuesday morning. The Orioles are plus-156. The over/under is 7.5.
Projected lineups
- TAMPA BAY RAYS: Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe 2B, Randy Arozarena LF, Ji-Man Choi 1B, Isaac Paredes 2B, Luke Raley RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Taylor Walls SS, Roman Quinn CF, Yu Chang 2B, Shane McClanahan P.
- BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Cedric Mullins CF, Trey Mancini 1B, Ryan Mouncastle DH, Anthony Santandar RF, Austin Hays LF, Adley Rutschman C, Ramon Urias 3B, Rougned Odor 2B, Jorge Mateo SS, Spenser Watkins P.
