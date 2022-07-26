ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post, NY

First Responder Appreciation: Connor LeBarron

By David Sorensen
 2 days ago

PAINTED POST, NY ( WETM ) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder who got their start here and has gone much farther than our local area.

This week we would like to recognize Connor LeBarron, who is a native of Painted Post. Connor started his career off as a volunteer for the Gang Mills Fire Department. However, since that time has been a full-time firefighter in Hanahan, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and is now located in Memphis, Tennesee.

He is currently a K9 Search Specialist with his partner RAVEN in the Memphis Fire Department.

Thank you for your service and dedication to your communities! And making your family in New York proud.

If you know of a hero, (First Responder) that you would like to see recognized, you can nominate them at the link below.

Each Tuesday during 18 News at 5:30 we will highlight First Responders from viewer submissions. You can nominate a First Responder by clicking on this link.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

