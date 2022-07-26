ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Woman Found Near Georgia Lake Identified As Murder Victim

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzGaw_0gtp8dWx00
Photo : Getty Images

A 19-year-old Georgia girl whose body was found near lake Lanier a few months ago was just identified as a murder victim. According to WSB-TV, the Hall County Sheriff’s office found the woman's body in a small woods close to Paradise Point Road on June 20. After a series of investigations, county officials were able to determine that she was murdered. They currently have a suspect in mind for the crime. The victims identity, and where she was murdered was not clear after the initial investigation.

WSB-TV mentioned that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to sketch the woman. They recently shared this image with the public in hopes that someone would be able to come forward with more information regarding the woman's identity. After releasing the sketch, the woman was identified as Sarai Llanos Gomez. Gomez was from Ecuador.

A surveillance video captured by a camera near the lake was able to detail the man who dumped the victim's body in the woods. WSB-TV noted that the GBI used this surveillance to make a second sketch of the man. There has been no further information released regarding the identity of the suspect, or if the suspect that authorities have in custody is the one who committed the crime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lake Lanier#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#The Hall County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
698
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy