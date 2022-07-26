The Great Catsby: A kitten adoption event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Skirvin Hilton Hotel is partnering with the Oklahoma City Humane Society to hold a Great Gatsby themed kitten adoption event.

This “paw-ty” is to be held on Tuesday, August 2 in the Grand Ballroom on the 2nd floor of the Skirvin Hilton. 40-60 kittens will be attending looking for their forever homes.

The free event includes wine, a photo booth, and of course, kittens.

The event will run from 5 pm-7 pm and 1920’s themed costumes are encouraged.