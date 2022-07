Inside the children’s section at the main Oak Park Public Library, by the front desk, there hangs a giant chart, each box depicting words like “can” or “but,” symbols to indicate direction, or a stick figure eating, pointing or reaching for a red box to show “want.” The colorful life-size poster is meant to encourage the use of Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) among families with disabled members, staff and other patrons, if an electronic device is not handy. The poster’s pictures are often featured as a program or app on a tablet, laptop or cellphone to help people unable to rely on speech to communicate.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO