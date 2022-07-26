ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Just Using Our Structure in a Better Way, That’s What We Are Working On’ - Jurgen Klopp on Importance of Austria Pre-season Camp

By Matty Orme
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Liverpool and Austria pre-season training camps are becoming somewhat of a norm for Jurgen Klopp's side, the manager has revealed all behind the importance of the camp, and the aims within.

Liverpool set off for Austria after their five goal thriller against RB Leipzig in Germany last Thursday 21st July, for a week long intense pre-season, something which the manager has described as 'his time' with the players.

It is no secret that the pre-season's Jurgen and his team create are built to be intense, push players to the limit and allow the players to put in the groundwork for the rest of the season ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljKGs_0gtp78ue00
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to the official club website, when asked on the important of the Austria camp Klopp said "Two things we try to improve here, both are from a pretty high level, to be honest. It's the way we play, it's what we are working at. Yes, there's a lot of stuff to improve.

"I know result-wise... it's crazy if you talk about results and say, 'Well, what do we want? Do we want 105 or 110 points, or whatever.' No. It's about how we react in specific moments; how we do the things we do more natural and from that point on how can we improve our decision-making in decisive moments.

"Even [though] we scored a lot of goals we were a lot of times in situations where – with slightly better overview with lesser hectic, or being in a rush, which is difficult in football especially – just using our structure in a better way, that's what we are working on."

The German then touched on the defending within the side saying "On our defending, obviously, as well, because in all the good games we played I can't remember a good game we played without an outstanding counter-pressing performance.

"Sometimes it's not that obvious because we have so much possession, but always when we are really spot on in our high pressing, and counter-pressing, then we play a good football game.

"So, that's important and, of course, then off the pitch we didn't sign 20 new players, but we brought in three new boys. We have new young players in the squad as well and each group in the world can become closer with time – and that's what we try to do as well. It worked out pretty well so far."

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out, Frenkie de Jong doesn't want in and Antony's price keeps going up... Manchester United's transfer problems are growing ahead of the new season - so, how could Erik ten Hag's men line-up against Brighton?

When Erik ten Hag started work at Manchester United before last season had even finished, his intention was to earn himself a head start in preparing for his first campaign in the Old Trafford dugout. That hasn't proved to be the case. It is now less than two weeks before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Austria#A Better Way#Rb Leipzig
LFCTransferRoom

‘World’s Best Players’ Liverpool Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On 'Future Captain' Trent Alexander-Arnold

The growth of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been extraordinary. Liverpool's right-back came through the academy, making his debut in 2016, and has not looked back. From his debut against Tottenham in the EFL Cup at the age of 18, Trent Alexander-Arnold has not just been regular first-teamer for Jurgen Klopp, but a key player in the way the German plays.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City. Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury. On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'Bobby is the heart and soul of this team'

Despite recent spotlight being placed upon Mohamed Salah's new contract and Liverpool's summer signings, Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino is still "the heart and soul" of the team. Firmino has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer but Klopp said the Brazilian is still very much part of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

A busy summer for the Liverpool hierarchy continued today after they announced that a defender has signed a new contract at the club. The Reds have had a hectic few weeks since the transfer window opened and have overseen a number of high-profile of incomings and outgoings including the signing of Darwin Nunez and the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Podcast: Community Shield Ahead - Who's Had The Best Window This Summer?

Liverpool's Community Shield opener is just around the corner now as the reds look to get their 2022/23 campaign off to the best possible start, have Liverpool strengthened their ranks enough heading into the start of the season, or is their transfer targets out there who could complete this year's squad? All of this and more on this week's edition of 'The Room' Podcast. Listen to 'The Room' here.INLINE
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Jurgen Klopp Provides Alisson Injury Update As The Community Shield Nears

Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker has not played since Liverpool's pre-season opener against Manchester United in Bangkok, where he suffered an injury setback. The reds take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday and play a doubleheader this weekend, as they face Manchester City and French outfit Strasbourg, Jurgen Klopp has now provided an injury update on the Brazilian Shot stopper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy