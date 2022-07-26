‘Just Using Our Structure in a Better Way, That’s What We Are Working On’ - Jurgen Klopp on Importance of Austria Pre-season Camp

Liverpool and Austria pre-season training camps are becoming somewhat of a norm for Jurgen Klopp's side, the manager has revealed all behind the importance of the camp, and the aims within.

Liverpool set off for Austria after their five goal thriller against RB Leipzig in Germany last Thursday 21st July, for a week long intense pre-season, something which the manager has described as 'his time' with the players.

It is no secret that the pre-season's Jurgen and his team create are built to be intense, push players to the limit and allow the players to put in the groundwork for the rest of the season ahead.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to the official club website, when asked on the important of the Austria camp Klopp said "Two things we try to improve here, both are from a pretty high level, to be honest. It's the way we play, it's what we are working at. Yes, there's a lot of stuff to improve.

"I know result-wise... it's crazy if you talk about results and say, 'Well, what do we want? Do we want 105 or 110 points, or whatever.' No. It's about how we react in specific moments; how we do the things we do more natural and from that point on how can we improve our decision-making in decisive moments.

"Even [though] we scored a lot of goals we were a lot of times in situations where – with slightly better overview with lesser hectic, or being in a rush, which is difficult in football especially – just using our structure in a better way, that's what we are working on."

The German then touched on the defending within the side saying "On our defending, obviously, as well, because in all the good games we played I can't remember a good game we played without an outstanding counter-pressing performance.

"Sometimes it's not that obvious because we have so much possession, but always when we are really spot on in our high pressing, and counter-pressing, then we play a good football game.

"So, that's important and, of course, then off the pitch we didn't sign 20 new players, but we brought in three new boys. We have new young players in the squad as well and each group in the world can become closer with time – and that's what we try to do as well. It worked out pretty well so far."

