ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warzone Rebirth Island Zombies Mode Coming July 27

By Ralston Dacanay
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing to Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded courtesy of Beenox, Rebirth of the Dead is said to be a re-imagined version of the OG Zombie Royale limited-time mode. For those wondering those who played the original Verdansk iteration back in the day, or simply...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FaZe Booya Reveals New Bullfrog SMG Loadout for Warzone Season 4

FaZe Booya has released his very own loadout for the Cold War Bullfrog SMG in Warzone's Season 4. Call of Duty (COD): Warzone Season 4 is here and players are ready to show out with their best gear. This, of course, includes Ean "FaZe Booya" Chase, who has officially unveiled his own build for a once popular submachine gun, the Bullfrog from COD's Cold War. This weapon used to be at the top of the meta not long ago but, as with any live service game, changes to its potency and class kicked it down stream.
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 5 to Reportedly Add Gas Mask Toggle Button

Being eliminated by the gas is one of the most frustrating ways to lose in any battle royale game. Thankfully, Warzone has the gas mask which temporarily lets you breathe in the gas. But being shot at while your character figures out whether or not they should put on their...
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Assault Rifle Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded assault rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, not only...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Og#Ltm
DBLTAP

Astral Puzzle Guide for Genshin Impact

The release of Genshin Impact's Astral Puzzles has left many players stumped on how to complete them. This guide will give players a general overview of how to complete the Astral Puzzles. The Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact are part of the Ancient Azure Stars Quest. The puzzles revolve around...
DBLTAP

TFT 12.14 Patch Notes Listed

With the upcoming release of TFT Patch 12.14 comes a brand-new set of patch notes. Below are the full patch notes for Patch 12.14, which is releasing on Wednesday, July 27. Aatrox - Spell AD ratio: 300/305/310% ⇒ 275/305/385%. Ezreal - Spell damage: 155/215/285 ⇒ 175/225/300. Heimerdinger -...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

3 Champions to Look Out for in TFT Patch 12.14

TFT Patch 12.14 gave targeted buffs to just a select few champions, but the AD rework affects nearly everyone. Here are three champions to look out for going into the new TFT patch. 3 Champions to Look Out for in TFT Patch 12.14. Shyvanna. Of all the Legendary Dragons that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
DBLTAP

Alpha Wolf Location in V Rising

Preparing to seek out the Alpha Wolf in V Rising? Here is the latest on where to find it. V Rising is an open world Vampire game developed by Stunlock Studios. According to its website, a large part of the game involves "explor[ing] an open world together with friends or hunt[ing] solo as you pillage villages, raid bandits, and delve into the territories of supernatural beasts." One of those supernatural beasts is the Alpha Wolf.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

What Does Archive Mean in Fortnite?

What does archive mean in Fortnite? Here is the rundown of the game's newest operational feature. If you've been playing Fortnite since the early days, or even more recently, there is a good chance that your locker has become crowded. With all the new seasons that have come and gone, all the promos, quests, and partnerships past that have offered cosmetic rewards, it's no surprise that things like back blings, harvesting tools, gliders, and of course, skins have started to pile up.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Grand Theft Auto VI Reportedly to Feature Female Protagonist

Grand Theft Auto VI will feature the series' first ever playable woman protagonist, per a report published Wednesday by Bloomberg. The game will star a duo loosely based on notorious bank robbers and partners Bonnie and Clyde. The woman will be Latina, and the game will take place in a fictionalized version of Miami, Florida and the surrounding areas. Development studio Rockstar Games declined to comment.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Level Cap to Increase in Season 14

Respawn Entertainment plans to raise the level cap in Apex Legends for the first time in two years when Season 14 goes live Aug. 9. When Apex first launched in February 2019, its level cap was set at 100. By December, Respawn had bumped that number up to 500, allowing players more rewards and goals to work toward. The level cap has remained stagnant ever since despite many players calling on the studio to bump it yet again.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Is There a Roadmap for V Rising?

The recently released V Rising has gamers thirsty for more gameplay. Here's a breakdown of what players can expect in terms of a roadmap. V Rising was released in May to acclaim by Stunlock Studios. The game is available to PC players and boasts 87% positive rating on Steam. The...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fan Theories Arise Over New Overwatch 2 'Fox' Hero

The end of Overwatch 2's second PVP beta period has concluded with a possible hint toward the next hero. Blizzard Entertainment certainly isn't being shy about its new fox hero. On top of the teaser revealed a month ago with the game's release date trailer, eagle-eyed fans have recently spotted another sign that they could be seeing another addition to the Overwatch 2 roster.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Prime Gaming August 2022: How to Claim Capsule

League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards for August are now live, giving fans an opportunity to earn another capsule. Amazon Prime members can earn rewards in a plethora of games including World of Warcraft, Dead by Daylight, or the world's most popular MOBA. As long as you have a subscription,...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Compete in the Call of Duty: World Series of Warzone

The Call of Duty: World Series of Warzone is making a return. Here's how to sign up for the competition. The biggest names in Warzone are gearing up to compete for some top cash prizes. Trios can sign up for the challenge and try their luck at grabbing a piece of the $600K prize pool. With tournaments taking place across both North America and Europe, Warzone players across the world have a chance to get in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy