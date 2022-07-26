ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Wyoming Governor Talks Crossing Over

By Kolby Fedore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike Sullivan talked to k2radio news about his decision to crossover from Democrat to Republican in order to vote for Liz Cheney. Crossover voting is the practice of joining the opposing political party to influence the outcome of its primary election. "It's not something I took lightly. I've...

Comments / 46

Susan Hunter
2d ago

Mike how could you? What are you thinking. You were one of the good guy Democrats. And my Dad held a lot of respect for you, for many, many years. So terribly, terribly disappointed.

Reply(1)
13
Sara Wilson
1d ago

This is not surprising! It seems the only way Democrats can win anymore! Liz Cheney does not represent Wyoming values in any way! She can go to another state and register as Democrat because that's exactly what she is! Not good for Wyoming at all!

Reply(2)
12
ONE AMERICA 2020
2d ago

I've always had a lot of respect for Gov Mike and still do. That said, I am disappointed that he would come out in support of Cheney.

Reply
12
