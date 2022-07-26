ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther Burbank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) _ Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.6 million....

www.bakersfield.com

Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

Snap Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Average daily active users beat analyst estimates by close to 3 million users. The more daily active users Snap can attract and retain, the more appealing its platform is to potential advertisers. Selling ad space is how the company generates most of its revenue. Due to operating environment uncertainties, Snap...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clearfield Q3 Earnings

Clearfield CLFD reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearfield beat estimated earnings by 39.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $32.52 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Norfolk Southern reports flat Q2 profit as its delays linger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3%. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate $819 million profit, or $3.45 cents per share. A year ago, the railroad also reported $819 million net income, but before all the stock repurchases it has made in the past year that was $3.28 per share. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share. The railroad revenue grew 16% to $3.25 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ford Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Strong Electric Vehicle Demand, Dividend Raise And More

Automaker Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Ford reported second-quarter automotive revenue of $37.91 billion, beating a Street estimate of $34.32 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: TriMas Q2 Earnings

TriMas TRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TriMas reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $18.69 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lakeland Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Lakeland Bancorp LBAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lakeland Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $22.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Baxter Intl Q2 Earnings

Baxter Intl BAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Baxter Intl reported in-line EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.87. Revenue was up $648.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: CMS Energy Q2 Earnings

CMS Energy CMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CMS Energy beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $362.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Kearny Financial Q4 Earnings

Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $2.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

M.D.C. Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

M.D.C. Holdings MDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. M.D.C. Holdings beat estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.5. Revenue was up $86.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Insights

A.O. Smith AOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.81. Revenue was up $106.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Diana Shipping Q2 Earnings

Diana Shipping DSX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $27.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Community Health Systems CYH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Health Systems missed estimated earnings by 3700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.52 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $73.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

