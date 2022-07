A pair of developers planning to bring a mixed-use apartment building to the Chicago suburb of Villa Park secured an extension for the project. The Villa Park village board unanimously approved Catalyst Partners and Marquette Companies’ request for a six-month extension on their purchase agreement for the lot at 100-110 South Villa Avenue, the Daily Herald reported. The developers said they needed the extension because supply chain issues delayed construction.

VILLA PARK, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO