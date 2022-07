Circleville – Several reports on juveniles were launched on 7/26/22 when they used a red pickup truck and an orbeez gun or similar to harass unsuspecting people. According to several reports, the drive-bys started around 9 am when police were called to the 1200 block of North Court Street when a manager of one of the businesses was attempting to open the store for the day and juveniles in a red Nissan brandished some sort of firearm and began shooting at her and the store. The manager said she was scared for her life because she didn’t know of the guns were real or fake. When police arrived the red Nissan was gone.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO