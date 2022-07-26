ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Attorney: Uvalde school principal placed on leave with pay after May shooting

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375FcY_0gtp4qKe00

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The principal of Robb Elementary , where 19 students and two teachers were killed in May, was placed on leave Monday, according to the principal’s attorney.

Attorney Ricardo G. Cedillo confirmed to KXAN Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell placed Principal Mandy Gutierrez on administrative leave with pay.

Cedillo did not explain why Gutierrez was placed on leave.

An investigative report on the Uvalde shooting compiled by a Texas House committee said Gutierrez testified in June that school leaders knew about locking issues with the door to classroom 111 prior to the shooting. Room 111 was one of two classrooms where the gunman largely carried out the May 24 massacre.

Principal Gutierrez, in her testimony, confirmed that school administration knew about the issues with that door, stating that it was reported around spring break of 2022.

Texas House investigative committee report

The investigative report said while “staff and students widely knew the door to one of the victimized classrooms, Room 111, was ordinarily unsecured and accessible,” no one placed a written work order for repairs.

The report stated Gutierrez started as principal in 2021. Before that, she was assistant principal since 2018 and started out as a fourth-grade teacher in 2008.

The Uvalde CISD board held a meeting Monday night where it voted to delay the start of school from Aug. 15 to Sept. 6 so additional security upgrades can be made to campuses and staff can get special training.

Uvalde school board moves start of school year back, calls for special session to raise age to buy assault rifles

The school board is also urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session so lawmakers can raise the legal age to purchase rifles from 18 to 21. The gunman in the Robb Elementary mass shooting was 18 years old.

The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo , has been on leave since late June. The school board was supposed to meet this past Saturday to discuss his termination, but the special meeting was canceled at the request of Arredondo’s attorney.

