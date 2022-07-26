ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the best hospitals in Texas and Austin, ranked by US News

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26.

The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8.

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin tied for the ninth spot alongside Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center tied for No. 21 with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and University Medical Center.

As far as ranking by metro area, St. David’s Medical Center is considered the No. 1 hospital in Austin.

Here’s a full list of the hospital rankings in Texas U.S. News.

HOSPITAL RANKING
Houston Methodist Hospital 1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center 2
Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center 3
Baylor University Medical Center 4
Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center 5
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple 5
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital 7
St. David’s Medical Center 8
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital 9
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin 9
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center 9
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler 9
Methodist Hospital 13
Parkland Health & Hospital System 14
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas 14
Baptist Medical Center 16
Methodist Dallas Medical Center 16
Medical City Dallas 16
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth 16
Covenant Medical Center 16
St. David’s South Austin Medical Center 21
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 21
University Medical Center 21
BSA Hospital, LLC 24
South Texas Health System 25
Corpus Christi Medical Center 25
U.S. News 2022-2023 BEST Hospitals rankings

Texas has one hospital that made the top 20 nationwide — Houston Methodist Hospital, which came in at No. 15. The top hospital in the entire country, according to U.S. News, is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

U.S. News explained the hospitals are ranked based off their performance in different specialties like cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, geriatrics and psychiatry. Different procedures and conditions are weighed as well, including back surgery, heart bypass surgery, diabetes and kidney failure.

