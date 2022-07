Although we cannot know whether the next disaster will be caused by fire, flood or something else, we know there will be a “next time.” State officials predict higher than normal wildfire potential this summer. The Marshall Fire revealed how a wildfire can quickly become an urban firestorm. The most important action Coloradans can take is to plan ahead for what they will do when disaster strikes. In nearly two decades of studying animal welfare in disasters, I have repeatedly seen the importance of including the needs of pets in emergency planning. Now, findings from my research on the welfare of pets in the Marshall Fire reveal an important but often overlooked dimension of preparedness.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO