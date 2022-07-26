ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mississippi River Cruise Line Adding Stop in River Parishes

By Rich Collins
bizneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVACHERIE, La. — The Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission and American Cruise Lines have announced a partnership that means there will be a River Parishes stop for some of the company’s Louisiana voyages. Officials expect there to be roughly 40 visits to the area each year by...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 2

 

