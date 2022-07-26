ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers man sentenced on multiple drug charges, including smuggling drugs into jail

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A North Fort Myers man will spend the next 25 years in prison after being sentenced for four drug cases.

Anthony Winn Cole, 51, was originally arrested in 2019 for selling trafficking amounts of fentanyl on two separate occasions, as well as crack cocaine during another drug sale.

Following his arrest, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home and found additional trafficking amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. They also discovered a bag of crack cocaine, cash and a firearm.

At that time, Cole faced multiple charges including trafficking of illegal drugs, sales of a controlled substance 1,000ft of a church and possession of a place of trafficking.

Once he was booked into the Lee County Jail, a tip came in that Cole had hidden drugs in his body. Following a search of his cell, a large bag containing 28 grams of fentanyl was discovered. After an investigation, it was determined that Cole had smuggled the drugs in his body cavity when he was remanded in custody.

In another incident, postcards were sent to the Lee County Jail, addressed to Cole, that were dipped in methamphetamine oil. He was later tied to the postcard incident after discussing the cards during a jail call.

For those cases, he faced additional charges of trafficking fentanyl and introducing contraband to jail.

