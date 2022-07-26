ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeships Program hosts signing day

By Hanna Powers
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMZR5_0gtp3qMr00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeships Program celebrated signing day with 90 students, its largest class to date.

The program, run through Trident Technical College, has the goal of setting students up with jobs by the time they finish high school.

“Every year, we bring together the companies, the parents, the students, the schools, and we treat this like a big deal because it is. We call it signing day just like big athletes sign with their teams, this is the day that these students will sign with their employers that they will be working with for the nest year.”

Mary Thornley, TTC President

For the students in the program, the focus is on placing them with local employers that give them experience for their resume in their field of interest, and a paycheck.

Students from four local school districts as well as homeschool associations are participating in the program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Belcher out in major Charleston Co. School District shake-up

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman primarily responsible for turning around some of the state’s most struggling schools has been replaced. Karolyn Belcher, Chief Academic Officer for the Charleston County School District, will be replaced, according to a news release issued Thursday. This comes a months after a...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD announces leadership changes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced some leadership changes on Thursday. News 2 inquired a few weeks about regarding the previous Chief Academic Officer, Karolyn Belcher, leaving the district. CCSD has confirmed Belcher has left – she is replaced by Interim Chief Academic Officer, Michelle Simmons. Belcher was one […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston, SC
Sports
counton2.com

Miller-Motte College hosting school supply giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Miller-Motte College is hosting a school supply giveaway for Lowcountry students. The event will take place at the college’s North Charleston campus (8085 Rivers Avenue) on August 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Students in Kindergarten through high school can bring their own...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD reports high number of free lunch applications

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) says that they have almost 1,000 applications for the free and reduced lunch program and that number is expected to rise. “As soon as school hits the applications will start flooding in. We can accommodate them all. It will just depend on how many folks […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Apprenticeships#Trident Technical College#High School#Ttc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
The Post and Courier

DuPont opens SC medical device plant in Berkeley County

DuPont marked the opening of a new biopharmaceutical plant near Moncks Corner that will expand the chemical conglomerate's production of flexible tubing for the medical industry. The Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing factory at the Charleston International Manufacturing Center near Moncks Corner employs 25 workers and is expected to double that...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Virtual healthcare career fair happening Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HireX is having a virtual career fair this week for healthcare professionals looking for work. HireX is hosting the Charleston Virtual Healthcare Career Fair this Wednesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will allow job seekers to meet with over 25 employers including Johnson & Johnson, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2 provides free meals for local families

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester School District Two (DD2) began their free community food initiative Wednesday, and program leaders said they have already served thousands of meals. The program will provide free bagged meals for local children once a week on Wednesdays from July 27 to August 10. “We are getting food to children that […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston holds retirement ceremony for police K9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston held a retirement ceremony for North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) K9 Nero during a Thursday night City Council meeting. Since joining NCPD in 2016, Nero has participated in countless arrests, drug detections and seizures, and search and rescue missions. During his retirement ceremony, he received […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Public safety job fair happening Wednesday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials will host a public safety job fair Wednesday. Job seekers will be able to meet and greet with county officials, ask questions, and apply for open positions on site. The following positions featured are:. 9-1-1 Telecommunicators. Firefighters. Firefighter Engineer. EMTs. Paramedics.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. tax accommodation grants opening

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday evening Berkeley County will hold a public meeting to inform the public about its accommodations tax and how organizations can apply for grants. The meeting’s main goal is to inform the public about what an accommodations tax is, who can apply for these grants...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway planned for Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will distribute food to families in need during a giveaway event planned for Thursday in Summerville. The community food giveaway will begin at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until supplies are gone. Items are given away on a first come, first serve basis. People are encouraged to arrive […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Garbage collection delayed on the peninsula due to staffing issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on the peninsula may experience a delay with garbage collection this week due to staffing-related issues. Charleston city leaders said residents with Thursday garbage pickup “may experience a one-day delay” because of an illness impacting the staff. City leaders tell News 2...
WCBD Count on 2

Problems persist at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents at a West Ashley apartment complex said little has been done to get rid of black mold that was been found in several units. News 2 first told you about poor living conditions at the Shires Apartments earlier this morning. Since then, those dealing with issues at the complex said […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy