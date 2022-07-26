ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Drought index shows Texas drying out as summer progresses

By Sharon Raissi
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A drought index shows the shift in East Texas landscape as dry conditions worsened over the past few months.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is used to determine forest fire potential. It’s based on a daily water balance, where drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture, and “is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion.”

The index goes from zero to 800. Zero means there’s no moisture depletion, and 800 represents completely dry conditions.

The index is based on ground estimates of temperature and rain taken from weather stations and manually noted by experts at the Texas A&M Forest Service for counties across the state.

All 28 East Texas counties are under burn bans , and some water systems have issued water conservation notices as well. Henderson County recently issued a disaster declaration due to ongoing fire issues in the area.

