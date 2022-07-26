Overshown named to Nagurski, Butkus award watch lists

Note: The above video features head coach Steve Sarkisian and players speaking during Big 12 Media Days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns are all over preseason award watch lists as the upcoming college football draws near.

DeMarvion Overshown, a fifth-year senior linebacker, made it on two award watch lists coming off a terrific season last year. He’s tabbed on the Bronco Nagurski Award watch list, given to the country’s best overall defensive player by the Football Writers Association of America, and the Dick Butkus Award, given to the country’s top linebacker. That award is given by the Butkus Foundation.

Overshown started 10 games last season and led the Longhorns with 74 total tackles and 38 solo tackles. He notched 5.5 tackles for loss with two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two pass break-ups and he blocked a punt against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown that set up a touchdown.

Overshown was one of four Texas players to speak during the Big 12 Media Days, and he said the team is ready to be one of college football’s premier teams once again.

“We’re all working hard, and everybody is bought in,” he said. “We’re coming in a chip on our shoulder every workout and we have guys that plan on doing what we want to do this year.”

Overshown’s leadership, which isn’t just held to the defensive side of the ball, is clear. The Longhorns won the Sugar Bowl his freshman year in 2018, the team’s best season during his career, but he makes sure the new players coming in know what the expectations are.

“I tell them straight up, we’re Texas,” he said. “When I came here, we didn’t have the best record the year before, but I let them know and ins and outs of the game and what’s expected of them.”

In Overshown’s career, the Longhorns are 30-19 with three bowl wins. Last year, Texas finished 5-7, its first losing record since 2016.

Other Longhorns named to award watch lists are receivers Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor. They’re on the Fred Biletnikoff Award list, given to the country’s best wide receiver. Ja’Tavion Sanders is on the John Mackey Award watch list, given to the country’s best tight end.

