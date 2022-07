MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) wants people to be aware of a “jury scam” that is circulating. The sheriff’s office says that the scammer calls claiming they are a deputy or prosecuting attorney. They then state that the person is missing jury duty and they are in “contempt of […]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO