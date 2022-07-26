New Alabama store to open in Bryant Denny Stadium

The roller derby returned to Tuscaloosa this past Saturday at Super Skate, and the Druid City Dames put on their skates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Roller derby is a roller skating contact sport played by two teams of fifteen members. The Dames are hosting a recruitment...
Shelton State Community College closed yesterday, Wednesday, July 27 because of a threat of an explosive in one of its buildings. It was just one of several alabama community colleges threatened this morning. All faculty, staff and students were evacuated from both the Fredd and Martin Campuses. After an investigation...
Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theatre is getting a series of renovations to its interior, everything from the seats, the carpet, the stage and even the curtain. The City gave the OK for the theatre to begin renovations a few months ago, and they are just now beginning. Council President Kip Tyner...
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Recarto Antonio Brown, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Brown is wanted on charges of first degree rape and first degree burglary. Preston Day Marler,...
Allan Hinson, a Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue employee, and his wife Elizabeth Hinson found out around six months ago that their twin daughters Mattie and Milly were diagnosed with autism. Luckily, their girls received an early diagnosis and were able to be guided toward helpful resources around Tuscaloosa, including the University...
A new hotel could break ground soon after approval from the Tuscaloosa City Council. Alum Tuscaloosa would be one of many hotels like it that have popped up in college towns around the nation. “I think when anything like that happens, it’s huge for the surrounding businesses, you just want...
Tuscaloosa’s City Councillors will cast their votes on a $3 increase on parking tickets, a new program to help low-income families pay their water bills and a permit for a new hotel, to mention just a few. At their last meeting, the Council authorized the School Supplies for Parking...
While most high school graduations happened back in the spring, the proud notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” filled the hallways of SPAN of Tuscaloosa County in Holt for 16 students yesterday, Tuesday, July 26. An acronym for Special Programming Achievement Network, SPAN seeks to help at-risk youth referred...
A local church and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy are at the center of a lawsuit filed earlier this month. It claims the church left two teenagers falsely accused of sexual battery in a Florida jail during a youth trip last summer. Two mothers have filed the suit against Taylorville...
If William H. Sheppard was alive today, he would likely be excited the library named for him at Stillman College is getting a major facelift. The historic Sheppard Library will receive a grant from the National Park Service worth $500,000 for the renovation project. Stillman’s funds are part of a...
Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the North Hampton Neighborhood off Rice Valley Road. Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue received a call around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was fully involved in the Wellington Circle home. They were able to...
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Culver Road early Wednesday morning. According to Captain Marty Sellers, the incident happened at Spade’s Restaurant and Lounge around 1:20 a.m. this morning. One man was shot and was...
SPAN of Tuscaloosa County graduated 16 students at a ceremony yesterday, and honored the man who helped them get there. Codis Frierson, who turns 86 next week, retired from driving the SPAN bus after 27 years behind the wheel. Frierson watched many students referred to the program by local school...
High heat and higher gas prices have affected how much money you spend on your car, but now there’s an added expense. The Tuscaloosa Police Department has gotten numerous calls and reports about catalytic converters being stolen since mid-April. Almost 78 reports have been received since then, and 40...
