Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say

By Adam Rawnsley
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and...

www.registercitizen.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AFP

Harrowing video aired at death penalty trial of US school shooter

A harrowing video of the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting at a high school in Florida that left 17 people dead was played at the sentencing trial on Monday of the man who admitted to carrying out the massacre. - 'Next school shooter' - Satz, the prosecutor, told the jury that three days before the shooting, Cruz made a cellphone video in which he said  "I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018."
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Hawaii State
Person
Adolf Hitler
Miami Herald

Agent rented room at his Hialeah home to suspect in pill ring, tipped him off, feds say

It’s rare, but federal agents sometimes get charged in crimes. Rarer still, an agent gets busted while investigating — and collaborating with — criminals. But the case of Al Crespo, a suspended Health and Human Services’ agent, is even more unusual. Crespo actually rented an efficiency behind his own Hialeah home to the prime suspect in an illegal pain pill ring and is accused of tipping him off about an ongoing probe, according to newly filed records in Miami federal court.
HIALEAH, FL
Washington Examiner

Trump asks court for absolute immunity from Jan. 6 lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to rule that he has absolute immunity from civil suits related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday, Trump's lawyers asked the court to reverse Judge Amit Mehta's February ruling that denied a motion to dismiss lawsuits related to the Capitol riot. They said in the brief that Trump's speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 falls within the scope of speech protected by presidential absolute immunity. The former president is facing several lawsuits filed by congressional lawmakers and Capitol Police officers related to his actions on Jan. 6.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Man Exonerated In Malcolm X’s Murder Sues NYC For $40 Million

A man exonerated last November in Malcolm X’s 1965 murder is reportedly suing New York City after it admitted to have wrongly branded him a murderer. According to Reuters, 84-year-old Muhammad Aziz is seeking $40 million for the two decades he spent in prison and the over 55 years of being wrongfully blamed. He says the label of being guilty and the prison time caused “immense and irreparable” damage to him and his family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Plotted Mass Murder of Jews and Minorities, Feds Say

An ex-Marine was planning a mass murder and rape spree he hoped would “decrease the number of minority residents” and “increase the production of white children” in America, according to Rolling Stone. Matthew Belanger, a member of a neo-Nazi organization called Rapekrieg, was arrested June 10 on federal firearms charges related to so-called straw purchases of an assault-style rifle and a handgun. A detention memo filed by prosecutors in Honolulu federal court said Belanger was aiming to bring down the “Zionist Order of Governments.” He was in the Marine Corps from 2019 through May 2021, when he was given an Other Than Honorable Discharge. Investigators who searched Belanger’s barracks said in court filings that they found “1,950 images, videos and documents related to white power groups, Nazi literature, brutality towards the Jewish community, brutality towards women, rape, [and] mass murderers,” including convicted domestic terrorist Dylan Roof.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

Terryln Hall was just 6 years old when her mother, Faith, was fatally shot by a former boyfriend. Now, nearly 30 years later, Hall and her sister — along with their uncle — oppose Alabama’s plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will will die by lethal injection Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison. “We thought about it and prayed about it, and we found it in ourselves to forgive him for what he did. We really wish there was something that we could do to stop it,” Hall said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. Faith Hall briefly dated James, but he became obsessed with her, prosecutors said. On Aug. 15, 1994, he forced his way inside an apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her three times. A Jefferson County jury convicted James of capital murder in 1996 and voted to recommend the death penalty, which a judge imposed.
ALABAMA STATE

