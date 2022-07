DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are searching for the former owners of a male Pomeranian found on the side of a road in a metal cage during the heat wave. The male dog, who’s estimated to be between 3 and 5 years old, was found without any ID in the crate with a blanket and sweater, but without water.

DEDHAM, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO