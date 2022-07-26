Juan Soto To The Guardians Makes Sense On Paper

Back before the All-Star break when it originally was reported that Juan Soto had turned down a contract extension from the Nationals and that they were looking to deal him, I wrote about whether or not the Guardians actually had a chance to land him. It felt like more fantasy than fact at the time, but now that fantasy of Soto in a Guardians jersey is looking much more real.

Sports Illustrated wrote about how Soto’s current contract takes him through the rest of this year and two more years of arbitration after. Any team that is looking to win in that time should be in on the All-Star. Of course, big market teams such as the Yankees and Dodgers will be too, but Soto’s contract allows the small market teams to stay in play.

The Nationals also don’t need to send him to a contender. They are going to take whatever package is best for them not the other way around.

The Athletic’s Zack Meisel also pointed out that with Soto being only 23, he would fit into the Guardians’ youthful and competitive roster. Also, if the Guardians were to deal some of their young players to Washington to acquire him, the team could still have pieces to compete for a World Series.

The Guardians still have a shot at both the divisional crown and a Wild Card spot this season. They certainly are in a position to compete now and in the near future.

On paper, Juan Soto being dealt to the Guardians makes a lot of sense. The Nationals want young and ready players and the Guardians could be competitive in the next few years. After that, it does get complicated with Soto's eventual mega contract.

Again, just because the team can do something does not mean that they should. The Juan Soto situation is nothing like anyone has seen before in the sport which is why there is so much speculation about what could happen next.

One thing that is for sure is that the Guardians should still be a team to keep an eye on as this all plays out.

We’ll have to wait until next week to find out what the Nationals ultimately decide to do.

-----

Guardians At Red Sox Game Preview: Can The Guardians Take Advantage Of A Struggling Team?

-----

