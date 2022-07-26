ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Juan Soto To The Guardians Makes Sense On Paper

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atvLy_0gtp2KbA00

Back before the All-Star break when it originally was reported that Juan Soto had turned down a contract extension from the Nationals and that they were looking to deal him, I wrote about whether or not the Guardians actually had a chance to land him. It felt like more fantasy than fact at the time, but now that fantasy of Soto in a Guardians jersey is looking much more real.

Sports Illustrated wrote about how Soto’s current contract takes him through the rest of this year and two more years of arbitration after. Any team that is looking to win in that time should be in on the All-Star. Of course, big market teams such as the Yankees and Dodgers will be too, but Soto’s contract allows the small market teams to stay in play.

The Nationals also don’t need to send him to a contender. They are going to take whatever package is best for them not the other way around.

The Athletic’s Zack Meisel also pointed out that with Soto being only 23, he would fit into the Guardians’ youthful and competitive roster. Also, if the Guardians were to deal some of their young players to Washington to acquire him, the team could still have pieces to compete for a World Series.

The Guardians still have a shot at both the divisional crown and a Wild Card spot this season. They certainly are in a position to compete now and in the near future.

On paper, Juan Soto being dealt to the Guardians makes a lot of sense. The Nationals want young and ready players and the Guardians could be competitive in the next few years. After that, it does get complicated with Soto's eventual mega contract.

Again, just because the team can do something does not mean that they should. The Juan Soto situation is nothing like anyone has seen before in the sport which is why there is so much speculation about what could happen next.

One thing that is for sure is that the Guardians should still be a team to keep an eye on as this all plays out.

We’ll have to wait until next week to find out what the Nationals ultimately decide to do.

-----

Guardians At Red Sox Game Preview: Can The Guardians Take Advantage Of A Struggling Team?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The 2 current favorites to land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade before deadline

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. There are plenty of suitors and Soto’s unwillingness to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Nationals suggests a move may be on the horizon. But which team currently leads the pack? Who are the favorites to land Juan Soto? MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a recent ESPN article that the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are the current favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Dominique Wilkins Said About Durant

Kevin Durant's trade request has sparked a plethora of different reactions from analysts, fans and former players. The latest prominent figure to comment on Durant's trade request is former Atlanta Hawks star Domonique Wilkins. Wilkins ultimately believes Durant should stay with the Brooklyn Nets and find a way to get...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Heat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in. One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bonds being denied by Baseball Hall leaves Dusty befuddled

OAKLAND – With Barry Bonds’ absence explained by justifiable suspicion and displeasing disposition, David Ortiz stood before thousands of adoring fans Sunday at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony wearing the beatific smile of a winner. Ortiz got his. A plaque in the hallowed hallways of Cooperstown, where...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Boston Red Sox#Yankees#Sports Illustrated#Nationals#Athletic
Yardbarker

Draymond Green willing to leave Warriors for max contract?

It's near impossible to imagine the Golden State Warriors without Draymond Green. But could that be a possibility if they don't pony up some dough?. According to The Athletic, the fiery power forward is looking for a max contract extension when he becomes eligible for one on August 3 -- and he is willing to explore other teams if the Dubs don't pay him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
280
Followers
309
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy