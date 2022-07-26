ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Isaiah Foskey, Brandon Joseph Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hu4uO_0gtp2Ipi00

Notre Dame defenders Isaiah Foskey and Brandon Joseph were named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame's preseason honors continue to pile up, and this time the Fighting Irish have a pair of defenders on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List. Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and safety Brandon Joseph were both honored with that preseason recognition.

Notre Dame is one of 14 teams with a pair of defenders on the list.

The Nagurski Trophy goes annually to the best college defensive player in the country, regardless of position. The award was first given out in 1993 and was earned by Arizona defensive tackle Rob Waldrop. Former Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (2012) is the only Notre Dame player to win the award since its creation.

Foskey is coming off an outstanding junior campaign in which he broke out as one of the nation's best pass rushers. The California native finished the season with 11 sacks, which tied for 10th in the country, and he tied for the national lead with six forced fumbles.

Joseph transferred to Notre Dame this offense after being a two-year standout at Northwestern. The Texas native earned consensus All-American honors as a true sophomore during the 2020 season. During that season Joseph tied for the national lead with six interceptions.

For Notre Dame to be a playoff team in 2022 its defense must not only continue its strong play in recent seasons, it must be better. For that to happen, the stars on the defense must play like stars, and clearly Foskey and Joseph fit into that mold. Both will be counted on to be difference makers for the defense this season.

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
